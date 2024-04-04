Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Disaster Designation Area Covers Some Oklahoma, Lamar, Red River Counties

 

USDA Designates 12 Oklahoma Counties as a Primary Natural Disaster Area

Seven Texas Counties Also Eligible for Assistance

 

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. 

 

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

 

Impacted Area: Oklahoma


Triggering Disaster: Drought (Fast Track)

 

Application Deadline: November 25, 2024

 

Primary Counties Eligible: Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Coal, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Osage, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, and Washington

 

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: 

 

Bryan Custer Garvin Johnston
Kay Kiowa Latimer Le Flore
McClain McCurtain McIntosh Murray
Noble Nowata Okfuskee Pawnee
Pittsburg Pottawatomie Roger Mills Rogers
Seminole Tillman Tulsa Washita

 

Kansas: Chautauqua, Cowley, and Montgomery

Texas: Childress, Collingsworth, Hardeman, Lamar, Red River, Wheeler, and Wilbarger

 

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery ToolDisaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

