Disaster Designation Area Covers Some Oklahoma, Lamar, Red River Counties

USDA Designates 12 Oklahoma Counties as a Primary Natural Disaster Area
Seven Texas Counties Also Eligible for Assistance
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Impacted Area: Oklahoma
Triggering Disaster: Drought (Fast Track)
Application Deadline: November 25, 2024
Primary Counties Eligible: Atoka, Beckham, Choctaw, Coal, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Osage, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, and Washington
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
|Bryan
|Custer
|Garvin
|Johnston
|Kay
|Kiowa
|Latimer
|Le Flore
|McClain
|McCurtain
|McIntosh
|Murray
|Noble
|Nowata
|Okfuskee
|Pawnee
|Pittsburg
|Pottawatomie
|Roger Mills
|Rogers
|Seminole
|Tillman
|Tulsa
|Washita
Kansas: Chautauqua, Cowley, and Montgomery
Texas: Childress, Collingsworth, Hardeman, Lamar, Red River, Wheeler, and Wilbarger
More Resources
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.
