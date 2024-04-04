North Lamar FFA Hosts Annual Plant Sale

The North Lamar Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter is excited to announce its annual plant sale, scheduled from April 3rd to April 5th from 9am-5pm. The event invites members of the community to visit the newly remodeled greenhouses located behind North Lamar High School, where they can peruse and purchase an array of plants nurtured and grown by the diligent students of the FFA program.

This event not only provides an opportunity for the public to beautify their homes and gardens with high-quality plants but also serves as a platform for the North Lamar FFA to showcase the hard work and dedication of its students. From vibrant flowers to lush greenery, the selection promises something for every gardening enthusiast.

Proceeds from the plant sale will directly support the North Lamar FFA, enabling the organization to continue its mission of fostering agricultural education, leadership development, and community engagement. By participating in the sale, patrons not only enhance their surroundings but also contribute to the growth and success of local youth in agriculture.

The North Lamar FFA encourages everyone to mark their calendars and join them for this special occasion. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, the plant sale promises to inspire and delight with its wide selection and commitment to excellence.