Paris Police Report For Thursday, April 4

Amanda Cofer a.k.a. Sharon Kay Johnson

On Wednesday, the Paris Police Department reported the arrest of Amanda Cofer. The actual subject arrested was Sharon Kay Johnson, 46. Johnson gave a fictitious name at the time of her arrest and now faces numerous charges and outstanding warrants. Officers also charged her with Failing to Identify as a fugitive from justice. By the time they discovered the deception, Johnson had bonded out of jail. Anyone knowing the location of Johnson is encouraged to notify local law enforcement. We apologize to Ms. Cofer for any distress or inconvenience.

Christi Dawn Nelson

Officers stopped a vehicle Wednesday in the 600 block of SE 13th for a moving violation. They arrested Christi Dawn Nelson, 46, for misdemeanor traffic warrants. Nelson was transported to the city jail and denied any possession of weapons or other prohibited items. Once in jail, female officers searched her, and they found she was in possession of multiple types of banned narcotics. They charged her with possession as well as for having a banned substance inside a correctional facility.

Roy Lafebe Porter

Wednesday, officers conducted a search warrant at 216 NW 13th Street, where they arrested Roy Lafebe Porter, 42, on a warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. This arrest is a result of the shooting incident occurring at the Booker T. Washington Homes on March 31, 2023.

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday from the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue. The vehicle had been parked there on the recovery date and was a stolen rental vehicle reported by the Fort Worth Police Department on April 3, 2024. They towed it and gathered evidence as the investigation continued.

The owner of a stolen trailer reported it missing Wednesday in the 3500 block of Ruby Way. Someone took it from the apartment parking lot, where the owner had parked it for an extended time. Officers entered it as stolen, and the investigation will continue.

Wednesday, a business informed police that someone stole Lottery tickets in the 200 block of N. Main St. The victim advised that an unknown individual wearing a medical mask came into the store, grabbed the tickets, and fled on foot. The victim contacted an associate from another store in Denison who had a similar incident at their business in Denison. The subject in Denison shared a photo with the Paris victim, who advised that it was the same suspect. Police collected evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 25 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 132 calls for service on Wednesday, April 3

Captain John T. Bull