“Diverse Expressions”: Texas A&M-Commerce Art Department Announces Student Exhibition

By Melynda Seaton, Department of Art

COMMERCE, TX—The Department of Art and Galleries at Texas A&M University-Commerce is pleased to announce a student exhibition opening this week. The exhibition, titled “Diverse Expressions: A Versatile and Collective Vision,” will be on view from March 26 through May 9, 2024, in The Dean’s Gallery (Agriculture Building, Room 222) at A&M-Commerce. The art department will host an exhibition reception on April 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.

About the Exhibition

“Diverse Expressions” is a multifaceted reflection of identity through the lenses of three non-American artists: Ana Sofia Quintero Galindo, Galilea Galvan Juarez, and Sohyun Lee.

The exhibition showcases ways in which the artists’ personal natures influence their art. The pieces explore themes of everyday experiences, visual notions, assimilating transitions, cultural tributes, and depictions of personal values.

The compilation aims to create a visual narrative with overarching conceptual perimeters that fosters an affinity for the universal human experience, expression, and individuality while existing as a component of an interconnected world.

About the Artists

Ana Sofia Quintero Galindo is a sophomore pursuing a degree in studio art with a concentration in painting. Using pigmented colors and figurative textures, Quintero Galindo portrays the emotional, tangible, and picturesque attitude of individuals experiencing the clash of Mexican and American cultures. Her pieces are a fusion of realism and symbolism, conveying the realities and idealized aspects of Mexican heritage.

Galilea Galvan Juarez is a senior pursuing a degree in studio art with a concentration in experimental studies. Her artwork revolves around classical approaches. Finding inspiration in what was previously cherished, she creates imagery that reflects human presence and its embodied sentimentalism. Galvan Juarez, of Mexican descent, experienced the limitations of language barriers after immigrating to the United States, resulting in her engagement with visual art as an alternative form of expression.

Sohyun Lee is a junior pursuing a degree in art with a concentration in studio art. Originally from South Korea, Lee explores the stability and beauty found in nature and focuses on depicting the charm and purity of the natural world.

Location and Hours

The Dean’s Gallery is located in the Agriculture Building, Room 222, 2008 University Drive, Commerce, Texas. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

__________

Learn more about the Department of Art at tamuc.edu/Art.