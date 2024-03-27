Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris ISD Students to Participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving Program’s State Bowl

Elementary students from Aikin and Justiss: Front Row: Olivia Echols, Stella Donnan, Grace Holtman, Tristan Allen, and Mallorie Lee Middle Row: Husena Tapia, Bryant Smith, Abigail Vasquez, Henley Ray, and Sloane Withers Back Row: Janya Zacharie, Ally Perea Gonzalez, Avery Eudy, Matthew Cunningham, and Seth Loza

A total of one hundred two (102) Paris Independent School District students will participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving Program’s State Bowl in Waco on April 12-14.

In Team Problem Solving twenty-five teams won bids to compete. These include seven teams in the Senior Division (grades 10-12) coached by Brent Wilburn and Jill Stone, nine in the Middle Division (grades 7-9) coached by Jill Stone, Eva Dickey and Lisa Lipstraw, five in the Junior Division (grades 4-6) coached by Andria Lawson, and four in the Novice Division (grade 4) coached by Wendy Hamer. Two students will compete in Individual Problem Solving in the Junior Division.

Crockett students: First Row William Germany, Everett Hernandez, Krish Bacharanianda,Grace Biard, Amelia Elliott, Kennedy Moore, and Clara Schmidt.Second Row: Connor Hendricks, Anastacio Bridges, Gavin Hanley, Adalyn Graham and Emma Donnan Third Row: Camryn Smith, Ben Gillem Lyric Montesdeoca, and Anna Echols Back Row: Jace Thompson, Olive Young, Harper Putnam, and Evan Bryant Not Pictured Anniston Bray

In the State Scenario Writing contest, six students have placed in the top five and will find out at the State Bowl if they will be advancing to the International Competition. These include two in the Senior Division, two in the Middle Division, and two in the Junior Division.

PJH 7th Graders: Front Row: Lillian Langley, Lila Severson, Makaela Allen, Railyn Ellis, Maeleigh Day, Maddox Gunder, and Emmitt Grimes. Back Row: Grady Welch, Arianna Tingle, Clara Gibbs, Jet Black, Eli Gonzalez, and Reed Hartman Not Pictured: Annistyn Mccann

In the State Scenario Performance contest, six students will be representing Paris ISD and will compete at State Bowl for a chance to advance to International competition. These include one in the Senior Division, two in the Middle Division, and three in the Junior Division.

PJH 8th Graders: Front Row: Santiago Barragan, Gage Plata, Thomas Wear, Brandon Dao, Elliot Gerhardt-Gilbreath, Ivan Gonzalez, and McKenna Stuart. Back Row: Trace Ketron, Grey Gillem, Izaiah Bass. Elijah McEwin, Bryce McMellon, Ryan Macchia, Hope Ovando, and Carly Farrell Not Pictured: Audrey Hinkle
PHS students: Front row: Amy Rodriguez, and Eli Allen Second row: Chloe Moore, Sophie Smallwood, Zahra Tapia, and Aubrey Coco Third row: Kitty Mathieu, Cate Biard, Viktoria Lippincott, and Devi Nair Fourth row: Luke Lassiter, Akshay Bacharanianda, Blake Walker, and Arjan Khadka Fifth row: Caleb Echols, Chase Lamb, and Preston Thompson Sixth row: Ashton Hilliard, Isaac Wear, Jaxon Bell, and Pablo Melguizo. Not pictured: Anderson Bunch, Luke De la Garza, Matthew Edzards, Curt Fendley, Ava Fitzgerald, Madeline Green, Makenzie Besteman, Anna Grace Blassingame, Isaiah Hampton, Hannah Newberry, Hannah Cunningham, Mary Gibbons, Caroline Gillem, Abigail Harper, and Piper Kyle

