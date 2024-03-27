Paris ISD Students to Participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving Program’s State Bowl

A total of one hundred two (102) Paris Independent School District students will participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving Program’s State Bowl in Waco on April 12-14.

In Team Problem Solving twenty-five teams won bids to compete. These include seven teams in the Senior Division (grades 10-12) coached by Brent Wilburn and Jill Stone, nine in the Middle Division (grades 7-9) coached by Jill Stone, Eva Dickey and Lisa Lipstraw, five in the Junior Division (grades 4-6) coached by Andria Lawson, and four in the Novice Division (grade 4) coached by Wendy Hamer. Two students will compete in Individual Problem Solving in the Junior Division.

In the State Scenario Writing contest, six students have placed in the top five and will find out at the State Bowl if they will be advancing to the International Competition. These include two in the Senior Division, two in the Middle Division, and two in the Junior Division.

In the State Scenario Performance contest, six students will be representing Paris ISD and will compete at State Bowl for a chance to advance to International competition. These include one in the Senior Division, two in the Middle Division, and three in the Junior Division.