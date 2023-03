Mt Vernon Police needs your help identifying a suspect who entered the Alliance Bank in Brookshire on Jan 26 of this year. He cashed a stolen $4,490.00 check. Our website has his picture and the suspect’s vehicle. If anyone has any information about his identity or vehicle, please contact Lt. Leah Thomas with the City of Mount Vernon Police Department at 903-537-4539 (Ext. 231). You can also contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous http://www.netacrimestoppers.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=451