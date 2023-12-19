Do You Need To See A Doctor?

Across Northeast Texas, people cough, sniffle, sneeze, and show up at doctor’s offices to figure out what they have. So, what is going around? Doctors say it isn’t just one thing. This season of giving, Texans are sharing several illnesses. Doctors see many COVID, flu, RSV, and other little viruses passed around. Test is often the only way to determine what a person has. In most cases, these illnesses will resolve independently, but if you have trouble breathing, are sick for more than a week, or have a fever you can’t get rid of, see a doctor.