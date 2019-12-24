" /> DPS Planning Extra Patrols To Help Prevent Fatalities This Holiday Season – EastTexasRadio.com
DPS Planning Extra Patrols To Help Prevent Fatalities This Holiday Season

21 hours ago

The DPS is coordinating with multiple local law enforcement agencies to increase patrols during holiday travel. The increase is now underway and will end January 1 in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities this holiday. The increased patrols will also help to assist travelers whose cars may break down or have any other emergency. Estimates are that it’s going to be a record-breaking holiday season on Texas roads and highways. Also, DPS and TxDot say plan while you can. A drunk driving charge is very expensive. Arrange a sober driver.

