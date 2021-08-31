DPS Top Ten Most Wanted

Valentine Johnathan Price

Fort Worth, Sex Offender, Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Valentine Johnathan Price to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Price, 37, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest and capture. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Price has been wanted since May 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Fort Worth. In 2002, a court convicted him of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 4-year-old girl. In 2018, Price was convicted of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. He was released on parole in January 2020, then added to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders list on Aug. 23, 2021.

Price is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, upper chest, and both arms. Price also has scars on his forehead. He may be going by the name of “Jon.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and other agencies have arrested 15 of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including four gang members and seven sex offenders. In addition, DPS has paid $20,500 in rewards for tips that have yielded arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Please do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.