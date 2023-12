Noon on Friday is the deadline to register with the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce to hear Dr. Ray Perryman talk about the Northeast Texas economic forecast for 2024. The renowned economist will head the Economic Outlook Conference scheduled for 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 12, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Individual tickets are $25 each. For more information, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org.