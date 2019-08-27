Driver Responsibility Program Repealed

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding residents that the Driver Responsibility Program (DRP) was repealed under HB 2048 during the 86th Legislature and will end on Sept. 1, 2019. DRP was initially created on Sept. 1, 2003, to establish a system to assess a surcharge based on a driver’s traffic offenses. Taxes were estimated on an individual’s driving record by points or convictions.

As of Aug. 2, more than 1.4 million drivers were suspended under DRP. On Sept. 1, when DRP is repealed, all existing DRP surcharge assessments and suspensions will be waived. No additional surcharges or suspensions related to DRP will be assessed after that date.

Earlier this summer, all individuals in the DRP program were sent letters. It notified them of the status of the program and what steps they may need to take regarding their additional, non-DRP related fines or suspensions.

Drivers with non-DRP suspensions, fines or fees are still responsible for paying them and can check the status of their driving privilege or pay reinstatement fees by visiting texas.gov and searching “Driver License Eligibility” in the search bar. To check the status, drivers will need their driver license or ID number, date of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. Records are updated daily.

For more information about the repeal of DRP, see our FAQs. For additional questions, please email DRPRepeal@dps.texas.gov — you must include your full name, date of birth, driver license or identification card number, and phone number.