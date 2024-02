Early voting continues this week for Republican and Democratic Party Primary Election Day in Texas. More than 200 federal and state offices are up for election in 2024, as well as a host of elected offices in all of Texas’ 254 counties. Seven seats are up for election on the State Board of Education, and three are on the Texas Supreme Court and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. On the Republican party ballot are 13 non-binding propositions. Early voting ends on Friday, March 1.