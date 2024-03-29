ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

East Texas Death Row Inmate Resentenced to Life

Randall Wayne Mays

An intellectually disabled East Texas death row  inmate has been resentenced to life without the possibility of parole by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Randall WayneMays was condemned in 2008 for gunning down two Henderson County  deputies in Payne Springs. The Supreme Court had ruled that only people with an IQ above 70 can be executed.  Mays has an I-Q of only 63. Benjamin Wollf with the Texas Office of Capital and Forensic writs helped represent  Mays and says the death penalty should only be used on those who qualify.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved