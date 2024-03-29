East Texas Death Row Inmate Resentenced to Life

An intellectually disabled East Texas death row inmate has been resentenced to life without the possibility of parole by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Randall WayneMays was condemned in 2008 for gunning down two Henderson County deputies in Payne Springs. The Supreme Court had ruled that only people with an IQ above 70 can be executed. Mays has an I-Q of only 63. Benjamin Wollf with the Texas Office of Capital and Forensic writs helped represent Mays and says the death penalty should only be used on those who qualify.