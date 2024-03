The Paris ISD Board of Trustees met in regular session Thursday night and in a 5-2 decision voted to go to a 4 day week. North Lamar and Chisum previously voted to have 4-day weeks. The dissenting votes at last night’s meeting were from Anne Biard and Cliff Kerby. In favor of the new schedule were George Fisher, Clifton Fendley, Terry Davis, Mandeep Chatha-Homer and Aubrey Gibbs