East Texas Lawmakers To Join Abbott At Border

Two East Texas lawmakers have been listed as attending Gov. Greg Abbott’s upcoming border security press conference. Texas House District 5 Rep. Cole Hefner of Mt Pleasant and Texas House District 8 Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine are listed as attendees of the event. The press conference is set to take place on Thursday at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. Abbott has recently defied a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing for the federal government to remove razor wire placed at the border by ordering the Texas National Guard to place more razor wire.