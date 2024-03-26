Easter Party For Special Needs Teens And Adults

The Lake Crook Pavilion is the site for a Special Needs party for adults and teens. The pavilion is at 3800 CR 31700 off US Highway 271 North of Paris. The party includes an Easter egg hunt, games, karaoke with a DJ, a cake walk, and fishing. Please RSVP for this event by calling 903-900-8500 or email monicahelm1@hotmail.com with information on how many will attend.