Hopkins County Deputies arrested Nicki Lynn Ethridge on Monday. They booked her into the county jail on a Van Zandt County charge of Possession of more than four but less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested Cary Robert Walker on two outstanding North Richland Hills warrants. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail for Theft of Property valued at over $2,500 but less than $30,000. They also charged him with Tampering with Government Records.