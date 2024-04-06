Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Eclipse Weather

Optimal viewing conditions are unlikely due to anticipated cloud cover, but about 10% of the area will likely experience enough cloud breaks for more optimal viewing. We are confident that high clouds will be in place by Monday morning, with a greater than 90 percent chance. These will likely become more dense by Eclipse time and could look similar to the image in the upper right. Low clouds are likely across Central Texas, but with increasing confidence, they will spread farther north into East Texas and the DFW Metroplex. We’re still monitoring if low clouds will erode by midday. Historically, if low clouds haven’t eroded by noon, we’re unlikely to see any improvement by eclipse time. We’re also monitoring if all the dense clouds will become thick and substantially limit the view or if some thinner areas will remain. Check daily for the latest forecast information as confidence increases daily.

The latest forecast generally represents a low probability, less than 40% chance, of partially favorable viewing conditions across most Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and far Southwest Arkansas. It extends into Northwest Louisiana. At the same time, strong to severe storms will be possible late Monday into Monday night. Unfortunately, this is across the entire local path of totality for the eclipse. Although storms may favor the evening, this could support additional clouds during the afternoon eclipse viewing time, thus decreasing the chance of a visible eclipse.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved