Eclipse Weather

Optimal viewing conditions are unlikely due to anticipated cloud cover, but about 10% of the area will likely experience enough cloud breaks for more optimal viewing. We are confident that high clouds will be in place by Monday morning, with a greater than 90 percent chance. These will likely become more dense by Eclipse time and could look similar to the image in the upper right. Low clouds are likely across Central Texas, but with increasing confidence, they will spread farther north into East Texas and the DFW Metroplex. We’re still monitoring if low clouds will erode by midday. Historically, if low clouds haven’t eroded by noon, we’re unlikely to see any improvement by eclipse time. We’re also monitoring if all the dense clouds will become thick and substantially limit the view or if some thinner areas will remain. Check daily for the latest forecast information as confidence increases daily.

The latest forecast generally represents a low probability, less than 40% chance, of partially favorable viewing conditions across most Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and far Southwest Arkansas. It extends into Northwest Louisiana. At the same time, strong to severe storms will be possible late Monday into Monday night. Unfortunately, this is across the entire local path of totality for the eclipse. Although storms may favor the evening, this could support additional clouds during the afternoon eclipse viewing time, thus decreasing the chance of a visible eclipse.