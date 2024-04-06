Two Commerce Men Arrested

Hunt County Deputies and Commerce Police arrested Kenneth Eugene Henry, 57, and Kendall Marquell Henry, 34, of Commerce, on a no-knock warrant at their residence on Pine Street. Officials found approximately 197 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, one pound ten ounces of marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging material, U.S. currency, and multiple firearms, which included assault rifles.

They charged Kenneth E. Henry with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, more than four but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine. They charged Kendall M. Henry with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, more than four but less than 200 grams of cocaine, and possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds.