Three people died Thursday evening in a small plane crash in Pushmataha County. Authorities reported that the crash happened near Cornelius Road South of Antlers. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol did the preliminary investigation but federal investigators will take over. There is no word on what caused the crash. The victims, all from Antlers were identified as the pilot, 62-year-old Brian Davis, 23-year-old Michael Davis and 21-year-old Kelly Thompson. and no names have been released.