Emergency Tax-Free Weekend Coming

Texans will have an opportunity to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax-free next Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Apr 23-25). Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said, “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergencies.” There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.
These include:
- Household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights are less than $75.
- Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders are less than $300.
- If Portable generators are less than $3,000.