Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022

Emergency Tax-Free Weekend Coming

 

Texans will have an opportunity to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax-free next Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Apr 23-25). Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said, “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergencies.” There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

These include:

  • Household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights are less than $75.
  • Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders are less than $300.
  • If Portable generators are less than $3,000.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     