Ercot Board Meets In Emergency Session

2 hours ago

The board of ERCOT held its first meeting since the events that resulted in power outages that left more than 4 million Texans in the dark last week. The emergency board meeting also came one day after 5 of the 15 members announced their resignations, effective at the end of Wednesday’s meeting. ERCOT CEO Bill Magness said Texas  was 4 minutes and 37 seconds away from a total blackout of the entire system. Magness added that the State does not have any mandatory standards for weatherizing the energy generators to ensure they won’t  fail during extreme summer and winter conditions.

