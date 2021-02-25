" /> Legislature Hearings on Winter Storm Thursday 02.25.21 – EastTexasRadio.com
Legislature Hearings on Winter Storm Thursday 02.25.21

2 hours ago

Both the Texas Senate and House of Representatives will  begin hearings today on the state’s power grid that left millions in the dark. The power crisis led millions of Texans straight into a water crisis. The Senate Business and Commerce Committee will review generator preparedness and performance, utility outage practices, natural gas supply, and the reliability of renewable generation, as well as overall ERCOT system resilience. The House Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources will hold a joint public hearing on the statewide blackouts during the extreme winter weather.

