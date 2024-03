Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez are the two inmates who escaped the Fannin County Jail last November. As a result, a grand jury has indicted them on several charges. They indicted Ross on two counts of property theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and Perez on unauthorized vehicle use. Perez faces up to 20 years in prison for his charges, and Ross faces 25 years to 99 years. Ross was taken into custody in Bonham after four days of freedom. Perez turned himself into Bryan County authorities.