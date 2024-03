Texarkana Police say on January 20, an employee saw two unsupervised teenage boys playing in one of the children’s strollers available for rent. The employee told them to stop, and the teens came back with Daniel Thomas, who allegedly punched the employee repeatedly, leaving him with broken face bones and a concussion on the ground, and then walked out of the mall. Thomas turned himself in to the police, paid his $150.00 bond, and is out.