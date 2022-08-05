ETB Paris Football Broadcasts

MIX 107.7 – KPLT FM will have a new broadcast crew for North Lamar Panther football. Local sports content creator Geoff (Jeff) Heppes (Hep-es) will call the play by play while long time Athletic Director and Panther football coach Tommy Felty will bring color commentary.

Greg Higgins and Adam Routon take over the KOYN 93.9 Game of the Week featuring Prairiland, Chisum, Cooper, Honey Grove, Rivercrest, Detroit and Clarksville football.

Steven Johnston and Robert High return for their 8th season together calling Paris Wildcat Football on 101.9 KBUS. The season begins Friday August 26th.