Monkeypox has been declared a national public health emergency by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There are currently more than 6600 cases in the US – mostly in New York and California. In Texas, at last report there were 454 confirmed cases statewide, a jump from 181 cases last week. Most of those cases are located in North and East Texas. Of the confirmed cases, 447 were men between the ages of 18-49.