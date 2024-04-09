Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Expect A Tornado Watch Today

Flash flooding is reported along I-20 between Shreveport and Tyler this morning. Just for reference, the red circle is fifty miles from Mt Pleasant’s radio station. Thunderstorms are moving from the southwest to the northeast in a training effect, causing flooding. Flooding has closed one lane of Highway 110 north on the Whitehouse. DPS reported high water three miles southeast of Kilgore, closing portions of CR 173. This afternoon, Norman’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) contemplates a tornado watch.

