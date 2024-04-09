ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Frank Stone Middle School ignites Excitement with STAAR Pep Rally Ahead of Testing Season

Back Mallory Spencer, Averi Curtis Emma Williams and Allyson Miller Front Taylor Jackson, Londyn Odom, Addi Michael

Amidst the anticipation of the upcoming STAAR testing season, Frank Stone Middle School radiated with energy and enthusiasm as it hosted a spirited pep rally to boost morale and rally support for its students.

The rally commenced with a patriotic fervor as Dakota Johns, a proud alumni of North Lamar ISD, led the audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the pledge, the spotlight shifted to different leaders of student organizations, who delivered inspiring speeches.

Madeline Pilkinton Albani Miller and Makiala Blackmon ( at top)

Performances by North Lamar Winterguard, North Lamar High School and Paris Junior College cheerleaders electrified the atmosphere with dynamic routines and rousing cheers, igniting a wave of school spirit that reverberated throughout the gymnasium.

As the cheers subsided, the tempo shifted once again with the thunderous cadence of the North Lamar Drumline.

Logan Scholl

However, the highlight of the event came in the form of an unexpected challenge: a dance-off between the school’s enthusiastic faculty members. With laughter and cheers filling the air, teachers showcased their best moves in a spirited display of camaraderie and school pride. After a fierce competition, it was Bruce Orr who emerged victorious, his exuberant dance moves earning him the title of the dance-off champion.

Kaidynse Steed

As the rally drew to a close, the sense of unity and determination lingered in the air, serving as a powerful reminder of the resilience and spirit that defines the North Lamar ISD community.

Teresa Daniels

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved