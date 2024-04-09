Frank Stone Middle School ignites Excitement with STAAR Pep Rally Ahead of Testing Season

Amidst the anticipation of the upcoming STAAR testing season, Frank Stone Middle School radiated with energy and enthusiasm as it hosted a spirited pep rally to boost morale and rally support for its students.

The rally commenced with a patriotic fervor as Dakota Johns, a proud alumni of North Lamar ISD, led the audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the pledge, the spotlight shifted to different leaders of student organizations, who delivered inspiring speeches.

Performances by North Lamar Winterguard, North Lamar High School and Paris Junior College cheerleaders electrified the atmosphere with dynamic routines and rousing cheers, igniting a wave of school spirit that reverberated throughout the gymnasium.

As the cheers subsided, the tempo shifted once again with the thunderous cadence of the North Lamar Drumline.

However, the highlight of the event came in the form of an unexpected challenge: a dance-off between the school’s enthusiastic faculty members. With laughter and cheers filling the air, teachers showcased their best moves in a spirited display of camaraderie and school pride. After a fierce competition, it was Bruce Orr who emerged victorious, his exuberant dance moves earning him the title of the dance-off champion.

As the rally drew to a close, the sense of unity and determination lingered in the air, serving as a powerful reminder of the resilience and spirit that defines the North Lamar ISD community.