Experience “Christmas In The Park” At Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— December is an excellent time to explore ‘Cooper Lake State Park.’ There are still late fall colors hanging on for viewing early in the month. You can see our robust population of white-tailed deer browsing in our prairies and along the forest edges, and you can hear the echo of lonely coyote calls echoing through the woods. You can see the dark sky viewing thousands of glittering stars on clear, cold nights with the occasional shooting star. We have campfires crackling and giving off much-appreciated warmth as you share a story, and a warm beverage, and so many more recreational and relaxing activities for you and your family and friends, making lifelong memories!

“Christmas in the Park” is our highlighted event for the month. This traditional and fun celebration will be at the Doctors Creek Unit on Friday, Dec 10, and Saturday, Dec 11, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm nightly.

Campers will decorate their campsites for all our visitors to see and enjoy. Camping is free for all holiday decorators! Unfortunately, we may have a couple of campsites available due to late cancellations. If you are interested in joining in the holiday FUN, please get in touch with Doctors Creek at 903-395-3100, and we may be able to accommodate you.

We are waiving all entrance fees and camping fees for this “give back” event ; for entrance into the park, we ask each visitor to donate a nonperishable food item. We will give all donated food items to the nonprofit Delta Hope House for distribution within Delta County.

To kick off a healthy and happy 2022, both Cooper Lake State Park Units will host a First Day Hike on Jan 1, 2022! Are you ready for an adventurous hike winding through a dense post oak forest near Cooper Lake? Park Rangers will guide you along the trail, often stopping to tell stories about our park and the natural world. It is a must to get 2022 started right! The South Sulphur Unit First Day Hike will begin at 10:00 am, so please meet the Park Ranger at the Coyote Run Trailhead. The Doctors Creek Hike will start at 2:00 pm, so please join the Park Ranger at the Pelican Point Day Use Area near the playground.

Regular Park entrance fees are $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Additionally, you can purchase Unlimited Park that allows you and everyone in your vehicle with a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is suitable for 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit

Saturday, Dec 4 – DC

Mr. and Mrs. Claws – 10:00 am. Meet at Doctors Creek Pelican Point Day Use Area – Talons of various animals – dare to complete this matching game.

Sunday, Dec 5 — DC

Rain Deer – 10:00 am. Meet at Doctors Creek Pelican Point Day Use Area. Watercolor painting at Doctors Creek.

Friday, Dec 10 —DC

“Christmas in the Park” is a drive-through experience! FREE park entrance with a nonperishable food item donation. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and kick off the holiday season by viewing the decorated campsites. Bring your camera and join the fun starting at 6:00 pm.

Saturday, Dec 11 — DC

Dutch Oven Cooking – 9:00 am-noon meet at Doctors Creek Pelican Point Pavilion. Join the NETDOGs as they prepare an assortment of food using cast iron cookware.

Saturday, Dec 11 —DC

Saturday, Dec 11 —DC

Stargazing – Enjoy this come-and-go opportunity to view the Geminids Meteor Shower. Your viewing starts at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, Dec 18 —DC

Winter is for Caching, Geocaching, that is. Meet everyone at 2:00 pm at Doctors Creek Pelican Point. Learn a new hobby and practice your skills at finding caches.

Sunday, Dec 19 — DC

Country Christmas – Make and take home a country Christmas-inspired activity. Meet everyone at Doctors Creek Pelican Point at 10:00 am.

Saturday, Dec 25 — DC

Self-guided Stargazing – Ursids Meteor Shower

Saturday, Jan 1 – DC

First Day Hike – Meet at 2:00 pm at Doctors Creek Pelican Point Day Use Area. Get 2022 started healthy and happy!

South Sulphur Unit

Saturday, Dec 4 – SS

Mr. and Mrs. Claws – 2:00 pm Meet at South Sulphur Heron Harbor – Talons of various animals – dare to complete this matching game.

Saturday, Dec 11 — SS

Gems of the Universe – 2:00 pm Meet at South Sulphur Heron Harbor – Learn about the Geminids Meteors and where to view them. Create a make and take.

Sunday, Dec 12 — SS

Take a Walk on the Wild Side – Meet at 10:00 am. Buggy Whip Equestrian Trail. Join us on a short guided wildlife walk. Dress for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes and bring your water bottle.

Saturday, Dec 18 — SS

Stargazing – 6:00 pm Meet at the South Sulphur Swim Beach. Join us as we explore the night sky. Witness the Cold Moon, or do you prefer the Long Nights Moon?

Saturday, Dec 25 — SS

Self-guided Stargazing – Ursids Meteor Shower

Sunday, Dec 26 – SS

Self-guided Winter Wonderland Scavenger Hunt – Obtain your Scavenger Hunt at Park Headquarters.

Saturday, Jan 1 – SS

First Day Hike – Meet at 10:00 am at South Sulphur’s Coyote Run Trailhead. Get 2022 started happy and healthy!