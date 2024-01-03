Experience the Best of Winter at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, Texas – Wintertime at Cooper Lake State Park brings very special opportunities for outdoor exploration. No mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers, and some of our other not so favorite animals are dormant so get out here and trop through the woods. January is the best month of the year for stargazing. With the park’s dark skies, celestial adventures await. Take a cool hike on almost 20 miles of parkland trails. Go trout fishing at the end of the month in our special event pond. Campout and enjoy a roaring campfire as you sip a steamy cup of hot chocolate as you roast a s’more! Are you excited yet?

Cooper Lake State Park is thrilled to host a series of fun and engaging educational events scheduled for the second half of January at both Doctors Creek and South Sulphur Units. Among these, the centerpiece is the eagerly anticipated “Annual Kid’s Trout Fishing Day” on Saturday, January 20th at the South Sulphur Unit. This is a perfect opportunity for young anglers to experience the joy of trout fishing, an unusual experience for sure for Texas. Kids be sure to bring an adult and they can fish too! No Fishing Licenses Required and we will have bait and loaner poles too!

The journey continues at South Sulphur (SS), the starry night of January 13th will bring the “Stargazing” event to life. Starting at 7 p.m. at the Gulls Bluff Boat Launch Parking Lot, you can gaze upon the celestial wonders and catch a glimpse of the Quadrantids meteor shower. The journey continues with and artistic flare January 14th with another “Art in the Park” session at 2 p.m. at the Gulls Bluff Pavilion, inviting more participants to join the State Fish Art contest. Finally, on January 27th, try your hand at archery with “Archery 101.” This event, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Buggy Whip Restroom, requires prior registration and is limited to 12 participants. It’s a fantastic opportunity for those aged 10 and up to learn archery, regardless of experience level. To reserve your spot, contact Alicia O’Connor at Alicia.O’Connor@tpwd.texas.gov or call (903) 945-5256.

At Doctors Creek (DC), the journey begins with the “Skins and Skulls” event on January 13th. At 2 p.m., gather at the Doctors Creek Headquarters for a fascinating glimpse into the lives of local wildlife. The following day, on January 14th, “Art in the Park” beckons all creative spirits to Pelican Point Pavilion at 10 a.m. Here, artists of every skill level can express their creativity in the State Fish Art contest, with all materials provided. On January 20th, survival enthusiasts and nature lovers alike won’t want to miss “Fire Building 101.” Starting at 10 a.m. in the Bluebonnet Day Use Area, you’ll learn the art of building the perfect campfire. The month at Doctors Creek culminates with the “Wildlife Detectives” event on January 27th. Meet at 2 p.m. at the South Loop trailhead at Pelican Point parking lot for an enlightening walk on the South Loop Trail, where you’ll learn to read the signs of the local fauna.

We warmly invite everyone to participate in these enthralling activities, especially the Annual Kid’s Trout Fishing Day, a unique and delightful experience for budding fishing enthusiasts. Cooper Lake State Park is excited to offer these engaging events, fostering a connection with the natural work and sparking new interests. Join us for a January filled with discovery and fun! Park is committed to providing educational and recreational opportunities that connect our community with nature. We look forward to welcoming you to our park!

All programs and are free with your entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit our Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website and also like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit

Saturday, January 13 – DC

Skins and Skulls – 2 p.m. Meet at Doctors Creek Headquarters – Get an inside look at a few of the local animals.

Sunday, January 14 – DC

Art in the Park – 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Calling all artist! All art supplies provided. The State Fish Art contest is our focus this month.

Saturday, January 20 —DC

Fire Building 101 – 10 a.m. Meet at Blue Bonnet Day Use Area – Learn tips and tricks on how to build a perfect campfire.

Saturday, January 27 — DC

Wildlife Detectives – 2 p.m. Meet at South Loop trail head at the Pelican Point parking lot. We’ll take a short walk on the South Loop Trail. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

South Sulphur Unit

Saturday, January 13 – SS

Stargazing – Join us as we explore the night sky. We’ll have the telescopes out for viewing a planet or two, viewing starts at 7 p.m. meet at the Gulls Bluff Boat Launch Parking Lot. We’ll also talk about viewing the tail end of the Quadrantids meteor shower.

Sunday, January 14 — SS

Art in the Park – 2 p.m. Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion – Calling all artist! All art supplies provided. The State Fish Art contest is our focus this month.

Saturday, January 20 – SS

Annual Kid’s Trout Fishing Day – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Park at Headquarters and walk to the Event Pond. Experience the joy of catching trout. No rod and reel, no worries we have a few loaners available. Remember your trout bait.

