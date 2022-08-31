Fannin County Man Guilty Of Bank Robbery

SHERMAN, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston says a Leonard, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022.

According to information presented in court, Long robbed multiple banks in East Texas between 2020 and 2021. During the robberies, he passed threatening notes to bank employees, physically restrained bank employees, and stole over $550,000. Those robberies include CapTex Bank in Bonham on January 31, 2020, Financial Bank in Farmersville on August 11, 2020, Bancorp South Bank in Tom Bean on October 16, 2020, Commercial Bank in Farmerville on August 13, 2021, and First United Bank in Leonard on August 20, 2021.

A federal grand jury indicted Long on November 10, 2021, and now he faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the court will determine the sentencing based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be after completing a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating this case, along with Bonham Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman Police Department, Allen Police Department, Leonard Police Department, Bells Police Department, Tom Bean Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.