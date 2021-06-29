Fatal Crash At Tyler

TYLER – At 11:45 Monday morning, DPS Troopers worked a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-110, northwest of Tyler in Smith County. The driver of a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling southbound on SH-110 while at the same time, the driver of a 2014 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound. The driver of the Mitsubishi turned east into the path of the Toyota and was struck.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was Christina Michelle Saenz, 44, of Tyler. Paramedics transported Saenz to UT-Health East Texas–Tyler, where she later died.

The driver of the Toyota was David McDonald, 85, of Hideaway. They transported McDonald to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital–Tyler in stable condition.