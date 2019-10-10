Fatal Crash In Paris

Thursday morning at 6:39, Paris Police Officers, along with Fire, and EMS, responded to the 2300-block of SW Loop 286 in regards to a motor vehicle accident. Officers found that both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Loop 286. An 18-wheeler had stopped at the railroad crossing on SW Loop 286. A 2015 Toyota passenger car failed to stop and ran into the rear of the semi. Paramedics transported the driver of the passenger car, Ashley Brook Lester, 25, to Paris Regional Medical Center, and she later died from her injuries. The driver of the tractor truck did not receive any injuries.

The Paris Police Department Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating the crash.