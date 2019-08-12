cypress basin hospice
UPDATE Fatal Rains County Crash Victim Identified

18 hours ago

 

One person was killed at about 6:30 Monday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 19 south at FM 514 in Rains County. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Gary Michael Bishop of Emory, a Waste Management employee. The initial investigation indicates he stepped in front of a moving vehicle.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Press Release 

From SGT Jean Dark, DPS

At 6:15 Monday morning, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash on SH-19, six miles north of the city of Emory in Rains County.  Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger, Laura J. Fair, 43, of Sulphur Springs was traveling south on SH-19 when she struck a pedestrian, Gary Michael Bishop, 62, of Emory who was crossing the roadway from the east to the west as a waste management employee.  Bishop was pronounced at the scene by Judge Foley and was taken to Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs.  The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available. 

