UPDATE Fatal Rains County Crash Victim Identified

One person was killed at about 6:30 Monday morning in a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 19 south at FM 514 in Rains County. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Gary Michael Bishop of Emory, a Waste Management employee. The initial investigation indicates he stepped in front of a moving vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Press Release

From SGT Jean Dark, DPS

At 6:15 Monday morning, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash on SH-19, six miles north of the city of Emory in Rains County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger, Laura J. Fair, 43, of Sulphur Springs was traveling south on SH-19 when she struck a pedestrian, Gary Michael Bishop, 62, of Emory who was crossing the roadway from the east to the west as a waste management employee. Bishop was pronounced at the scene by Judge Foley and was taken to Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available.