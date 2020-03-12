Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash

TYLER – At 3:10 Wednesday afternoon, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash eastbound on IH-20, approximately one mile east of Hallsville in Harrison County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 was traveling eastbound on IH-20 and struck the back end of a 2011 Nissan Altima that was also traveling eastbound. That impact caused the Nissan to hit the towed trailer of a 2017 Freightliner truck tractor. Officials pronounced the driver and passenger in the Nissan at the scene. Identification will be released when they notify the next of kin. The driver of the Ford was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.