TAMUC – Sports

Alexis Bryant named Second Team All-Region by D2CCA.

LUBBOCK – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball forward Alexis Bryant has been named Second Team All-South Central Region by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, as announced Thursday. Bryant earns the first All-Region award of her Lion career and becomes the fifth player in program history to receive an All-Region award.

Bryant– a senior from Pflugerville– has had an exciting final year for the Lions, earning First Team All-Conference honors as well as being named to the Lone Star Conference’s All-Defensive team. She was also named as a member of the 2019-20 All-Tournament team as she helped lead the Lions to their second-ever berth into the LSC Championship game. Bryant was a three-time LSC Defensive Player of the Week during the regular season, the only player in the LSC to earn the award three times this year. She finished the regular season ranking fifth in the LSC in rebounds, ninth in blocked shots, and 24th in points scored. Bryant is averaging 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game and has reached double-figures in 20 different events. She has also had nine games with double-digit rebounds and has had seven double-doubles on the year.

Bryant and the No. 9 Lions are the second seed in the South Central Region and will face off against Eastern New Mexico in the quarterfinal round of the regional tournament. The game will be at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock at 2:30 pm. Should the Lions advance, the semifinal round will be played on Saturday at 5:00 pm, with the Regional Championship game set for Monday at 7:00 pm.

2019-20 D2CCA All-South Central Region Teams

First Team

Name Pos. Yr. School Hometown Maddi Chitsey Post Sr. Lubbock Christian Wall, Texas Denali Pinto Guard So. Colo. School of Mines Boulder, Colo. Maighan Hedge Guard So. Cameron Melbourne, Australia Deijah Blanks Forward Gr. St. Edward’s San Diego, Calif. De’Anira Moore Forward Sr. Angelo State Allen, Texas

Second Team

Name Pos. Yr. School Hometown Sydni Brandon Guard Sr. Colorado Mesa Grand Junction, Colo. Alexis Bryant Forward Sr. A&M-Commerce Pflugerville, Texas Mackenzie Hailey Forward Sr. Tarleton Burleson, Texas Abby Spurgin Post Jr. West Texas A&M Fredericksburg, Texas Daniella Turner Guard Jr. Colorado Mesa Boca Raton, Fla.

South Central Region Most Outstanding Player: Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian