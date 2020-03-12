" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

TAMUC – Sports

3 mins ago

Alexis Bryant named Second Team All-Region by D2CCA.

LUBBOCK – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball forward Alexis Bryant has been named Second Team All-South Central Region by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, as announced Thursday. Bryant earns the first All-Region award of her Lion career and becomes the fifth player in program history to receive an All-Region award. 

Bryant– a senior from Pflugerville– has had an exciting final year for the Lions, earning First Team All-Conference honors as well as being named to the Lone Star Conference’s All-Defensive team. She was also named as a member of the 2019-20 All-Tournament team as she helped lead the Lions to their second-ever berth into the LSC Championship game. Bryant was a three-time LSC Defensive Player of the Week during the regular season, the only player in the LSC to earn the award three times this year. She finished the regular season ranking fifth in the LSC in rebounds, ninth in blocked shots, and 24th in points scored. Bryant is averaging 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game and has reached double-figures in 20 different events. She has also had nine games with double-digit rebounds and has had seven double-doubles on the year. 

Bryant and the No. 9 Lions are the second seed in the South Central Region and will face off against Eastern New Mexico in the quarterfinal round of the regional tournament. The game will be at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock at 2:30 pm. Should the Lions advance, the semifinal round will be played on Saturday at 5:00 pm, with the Regional Championship game set for Monday at 7:00 pm. 

2019-20 D2CCA All-South Central Region Teams

First Team

 Name  Pos.  Yr.  School  Hometown
 Maddi Chitsey  Post  Sr.  Lubbock Christian  Wall, Texas
 Denali Pinto  Guard  So.  Colo. School of Mines  Boulder, Colo.
 Maighan Hedge  Guard  So.  Cameron  Melbourne, Australia
 Deijah Blanks  Forward  Gr.  St. Edward’s  San Diego, Calif.
 De’Anira Moore  Forward  Sr.  Angelo State  Allen, Texas

Second Team

 Name  Pos.  Yr.  School  Hometown
 Sydni Brandon  Guard  Sr.  Colorado Mesa  Grand Junction, Colo.
 Alexis Bryant  Forward  Sr.  A&M-Commerce  Pflugerville, Texas
 Mackenzie Hailey  Forward  Sr.  Tarleton  Burleson, Texas
 Abby Spurgin  Post  Jr.  West Texas A&M  Fredericksburg, Texas
 Daniella Turner  Guard  Jr.  Colorado Mesa  Boca Raton, Fla.

South Central Region Most Outstanding Player: Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     