At 9:00 Thursday night, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-110 N. near CR-411 in Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Andrew Wayne Slemp, 37, of Mineola, was traveling south on SH-110 and failed to yield the right of way. He turned left to a northbound 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Dean Murphy, 61, of Lindale.

Judge Shamburger pronounced Murphy at the scene, who officials transported to Caudle Funeral Home in Lindale.