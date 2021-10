Ear doctors are praising a move by the FDA to create a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids. The Texas Academy of Audiology says it removes some of the stigmas. For example, the rules for over-the-counter hearing aids would allow stores and online sales without an audiologist’s medical exam or a fitting. In addition, it is only for adults who have mild to moderate hearing loss. The FDA estimates that around 37-million Americans have some trouble hearing.