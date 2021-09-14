Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Federal Mask Mandate And The Economy

Dr. Ray Perryman

There are bound to be some people who will lose their job over the President’s vaccine mandate, but experts doubt that it will impact the economy. Texas Economist Ray Perryman says a rise in vaccinations will also bring some workers back, especially in the service sector where there is fear of getting sick. The President ordered the Department of Labor to create a new rule requiring more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines for their employees. But there will be court challenges, and there is still no word on how they enforce it.

