Fireworks Explosion, Fire In Gilmer

One person was killed and 4 were injured at about 10:30 Tuesday morning at the Firehouse 9 Farm Event Venue at 4101 Locust Road in Gilmer. Authorities say the incident involved “fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries.” Eight departments were on the scene working to put out the blaze and an additional department was helping in the area. The accident happened as the fireworks were being prepared for an event to be held later Tuesday night. There is no indication of foul play but an investigation will be conducted. The fire is being investigated by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF bit there was no indication of foul play.