First Draft of Texas Redistricting Released

The first draft of the re-drawn congressional map for Texas is out. Under the early draft, Texas gets two new districts, one in Austin and one in Houston. Republicans would control 3 more districts won by Former President Trump and Democrats would lose one district that supported President Biden. University of Houston Political Scientist Brandon Rottinghaus says with republicans holding all the cards, about the only chance democrats have would be in court. The redrawn maps could still get another overhaul.