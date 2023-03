The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is honored to introduce its first-ever Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, Larry Briggs. It is a new non-paid volunteer position and blessed is the office that Chaplain Briggs has stepped up to fill this void in our agency. Our District Attorney Billy Byrd, the pastor at Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church, administered the chaplain’s pledge. ”Thank You” Mr. Byrd, for supporting our new program!