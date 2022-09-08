Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day has largely deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting but five troopers are being probed by the agency’s Inspector General Office for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. Two of the five have already been suspended. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. There’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS as well.