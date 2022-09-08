Tight Races For Top Offices In Texas

A new poll shows the top three statewide political races tight but stable. The poll by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Governor Abbott leading Beto O’rourke by seven points. Professor Brandon Rottinghaus says O’rourke is within striking distance but still has a high mountain to climb to catch Abbott. Elsewhere, lieutenant governor dan patrick leads mike collier by six points, while attorney general ken paxton leads rochelle garza by three. The poll of 13-hundred-12 likely voters was conducted from august 11th to the 29th. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 points.