Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Parts of Northeast Texas Through Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, some containing very heavy or torrential rainfall will increase in later today. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall will continue through through Wednesday night across most of North Texas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued areas north of Interstate 20 for our Red River counties through Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with isolated heavier amounts. Instances of flash flooding will likely occur, especially areas that have seen localized heavier rainfall in recent days.