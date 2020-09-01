" /> Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Parts of Northeast Texas Through Wednesday Night – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
cypress basin hospice

Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Parts of Northeast Texas Through Wednesday Night

1 hour ago

Showers and thunderstorms, some containing very heavy or torrential rainfall will increase in later today. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall will continue through through Wednesday night across most of North Texas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued areas north of Interstate 20 for our Red River counties through Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with isolated heavier amounts. Instances of flash flooding will likely occur, especially areas that have seen localized heavier rainfall in recent days.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     