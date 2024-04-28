Flooding Is A Concern

North and Central Texas

Strong or severe thunderstorms will continue mainly east of I-35 through the morning hours. Redevelopment is possible this afternoon, mainly along and east of I-35, and additional severe weather, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, is likely. All storms will exit the area to the east later this evening.

Widespread rainfall dampened almost all of North and Central Texas yesterday, with the highest totals generally occurring along and north of I-20.

Following a relatively calm Monday, storm chances will make a comeback on Tuesday and persist throughout the rest of next week. The best chances for severe weather will be from Tuesday through Thursday. A slight cool-down is expected to occur Friday through next weekend behind a cold front, so be prepared for these changes in weather.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms will continue to move through North and Central Texas this morning. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and the potential for flash flooding will exist with these storms through late morning. Additional thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Any storms that develop this afternoon could be severe, with damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Monday through Saturday

After a break in thunderstorm activity on Monday, occasional storm chances will resume Tuesday through Friday, and a few thunderstorms could be vital to severe.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The National Weather Service would appreciate spotters to give timely reports of severe weather and flooding.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7:00 pm TODAY

* WHAT – Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE – Portions of North Central, Northeast, and South Central Texas, including the following counties in North Central Texas:: Bosque, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Hill, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Limestone, McLennan, Navarro, Rockwall, and Tarrant. In Northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. In South Central Texas, Milam and Robertson.

* WHEN – Until 7:00 pm CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS – Excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS – Rainfall totals range from 1 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 4 inches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. If you live in areas prone to flooding, you should prepared to take action should flooding develop.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across much of the Four-State Region on Sunday and Sunday evening. Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, possibly two inches in diameter or greater, and locally heavy rainfall that may result in flash flooding will also be possible.

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall could result in flooding across the ArkLaTex as a slow-moving system crosses the region today and tomorrow.

Today and Tonight

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move into extreme Southeast Oklahoma, Northeast Texas, and adjacent sections of Southwest Arkansas this morning, eventually diminishing later this morning. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms this morning. Still, the remnants of these storms will help focus additional shower and thunderstorm development by mid and late afternoon during peak heating, especially with the arrival of a strong upper-level disturbance from the west. Some of these storms will become severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible, with locally heavy rainfall likely moving over the same areas. Thus, the potential for flash flooding will increase late this afternoon over Northeast Texas, extreme Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas, with the severe and flash flood threats shifting east into Deep East Texas and North Louisiana tonight.

Monday through Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall will gradually spread east across Northcentral and Northeast Louisiana Monday morning before diminishing by afternoon. The threat of flash flooding will continue over these areas Monday morning before ending as the rains exit the area. Expect a respite in the rains Monday night and Tuesday morning; additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across East Texas and North Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, becoming more numerous Wednesday through Friday as weak upper-level disturbances traverse the area. The potential for isolated intense storms can not be ruled out with the storms Thursday and Friday, ahead of a weak cold front that will move through the region.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation will likely be needed this afternoon and tonight across much of the Four-State Region.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7:00 am THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

* WHAT – Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE – Portions of Arkansas, including the following counties: Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier, and Union, Louisiana, including the following parishes, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn, southeast Oklahoma, including the following county, McCurtain, and Texas, including the following counties: Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.

* WHEN – From 7:00 am this morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS – Excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS – A line of showers and thunderstorms will move into extreme Southeast Oklahoma, adjacent sections of Southwest Arkansas, and Northeast Texas this morning but should weaken later this morning. However, expect additional showers and thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon across these areas before shifting slowly east northeast into Southwest Arkansas, Deep East Texas, and North Louisiana this evening and overnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with these storms, this afternoon and tonight, with the heavy rain threat shifting into Northcentral and Northeast Louisiana Monday morning. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. Given the saturated grounds, the heavy rainfall will quickly run off and could result in flash flooding.

Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. If you live in areas prone to flooding, you should prepared to take action should flooding develop.