Darren Alaniz

In Stephens County, Oklahoma, they are accusing a former Marlow school board member of embezzling more than $1,000,000 from a Durant company owned by Stephens County’s Representative Brad Boles. An affidavit shows that Darren Alaniz, 37, worked for Boles’ staffing company, Philtek Services, and stole nearly $1.3 million between 2017 and 2022. He has offered to repay the money, and they have not arrested him.