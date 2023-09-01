ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Trooper Exchanges Gunfire Killing Avinger Man

Exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop has left John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, dead. They pronounced him at the scene on US 259 last Monday. The DPS said Stanford fled the traffic stop that originated in Gregg County, leading police in a pursuit that ended in Harrison County. Police said Stanford exited the vehicle and ran on foot into the woods by FM Road 450. During the foot chase, Stanford and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly exchanged gunfire. The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation.

