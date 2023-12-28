Foundation’s Gala Highlights Community’s Uniqueness

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation has hosted an annual Gala for eighteen years. It has changed and grown through the years with the Foundation finally settling on a program that suits the crowd.

Yes, it is a fun night punctuated with amazing food, fine wines and beers, live music, games, and frivolity. It is also an important night of fundraising for the Foundation since proceeds are used to fund annual projects selected by the all-local Board of Directors.

The evening provides a time for attendees to celebrate the wonderful local healthcare providers and businesses that Sulphur Springs offers. It is a time for a small community, known for its philanthropic causes, to come together to celebrate its uniquity. This is a community that helped fund families with kids going through cancer by selling painted, wooden yard stakes. Long-timers remember those days. We still see the same level of support, but the signs have been replaced by chili fundraisers, stews, and auctions.

The Gala is a chance to rejoice in our wholesome, caring community that offers more to its residents than towns much larger. It offers a vibrant downtown, active churches, school employees who care, healthcare providers who go above and beyond, donors who give generously, and love and respect between neighbors. Folks, Mayberry has nothing on Hopkins County!

What may seem like just a night of fun is really a statement about who Hopkins County residents are and what we care about. By supporting local healthcare, we are helping our friends, neighbors, and family to live and thrive in an idyllic community like none other.

To be a part of the night, visit the 2024 Gala website LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com. You will find ticket options, sponsorship levels, and an opportunity to donate. Live and silent auction items and other offerings will be added, so check the site often.

The Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Gifts may be tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS. All funds raised are used to improve healthcare in Hopkins County.

For additional information, please contact the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation at 903-438-4799 or kayla.price@christushealth.org.

###

Photo: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Directors gathers at the 2023 Gala for a photo. Left to right are Don Sapaugh, Jarred Pickett, Charles Helm, Mickey McKenzie, Sally Toliver, Jimmy Jones, Pam Black, Garrett Glass, Maleta Reynolds, Jessica Kultgen, and Paul Harvey.